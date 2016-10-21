Taxi association chairman shot & killed

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The chairman of Uncedo, the local taxi association, was shot and killed last night.

Wesley Sikhumbuzo Mini (in his 50s) was shot in front of his home in Zone 7 last night after he got home from a taxi meeting at the Thembalethu taxi rank. He was shot several times.

The incident took place just after 22:00.

This is the second high profile murder in the George taxi fraternity since the GO GEORGE negotiations started in 2007.

The chief negotiator of the taxi industry at the GIPTN negotiation table, Tom Queba was shot inside his taxi on the N2 Highway in May 2014.

The latest murder follows just a week after mayor Melvin Naik announced that GO GEORGE buses would be rolled out in Thembalethu on 11 December.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

