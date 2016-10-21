Translate to: 

Heights Road closed for roadworks

Heights Road closed for roadworks
Generic image
GEORGE NEWS - The Department of Transport and Public Works has started a project to reseal, rehabilitate and perform structural maintenance on 20 km of road in George and Wilderness. This R52 million project is expected to be completed in mid-2017.
 
Heights Road closed
Heights Road has been closed for substantial work as the road is showing significant slippage. This involves lifting the road surface to a depth of more than a metre in places so as to provide the structure to tie the roadside and prevent future slippage.
 
Wherever possible the lane widths will be increased to 3,1m (it is currently 2,8m in places).
 
Full closure will occur in sections from approximately 300m from the junction with Waterside. The road will be reopened on 15 December and closed again from 9 January till 1 May 2017. The Whites Road gravel section will be the only access from Wilderness Heights to the village.
 
Upgrades to Whites Road and the old George-Knysna Road (Seven Passes Road) have also started.
 
On the R102 (old Airport Road) work has started on a section of the road between the R404 / R102 junction near George Airport and the R102/York Street intersection. Full closure of these roads are unlikely, although single lane traffic will be implemented at times and delays can be expected.
 
In Wilderness, work will take place from the roundabout intersection of Waterside Road and George Road to the Saasveld Road.
 
Hoogte Road between Sanctuary Lane and Whites Road will be closed for road rehabilitation and slip repairs between 30 September and 15 December, and again between 9 January and 17 April next year. During construction, only local residents will be permitted to access these roads.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
12:05 (GMT+2), Wed, 02 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 46%
No, never
George Herald 20%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 15%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 18%
Men
Women
Search
Des6910
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 48.
FransF
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 54 and 62.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up