Heights Road closed for roadworks

GEORGE NEWS - The Department of Transport and Public Works has started a project to reseal, rehabilitate and perform structural maintenance on 20 km of road in George and Wilderness. This R52 million project is expected to be completed in mid-2017.

Heights Road has been closed for substantial work as the road is showing significant slippage. This involves lifting the road surface to a depth of more than a metre in places so as to provide the structure to tie the roadside and prevent future slippage.

Wherever possible the lane widths will be increased to 3,1m (it is currently 2,8m in places).

Full closure will occur in sections from approximately 300m from the junction with Waterside. The road will be reopened on 15 December and closed again from 9 January till 1 May 2017. The Whites Road gravel section will be the only access from Wilderness Heights to the village.

Upgrades to Whites Road and the old George-Knysna Road (Seven Passes Road) have also started.

On the R102 (old Airport Road) work has started on a section of the road between the R404 / R102 junction near George Airport and the R102/York Street intersection. Full closure of these roads are unlikely, although single lane traffic will be implemented at times and delays can be expected.

In Wilderness, work will take place from the roundabout intersection of Waterside Road and George Road to the Saasveld Road.

Hoogte Road between Sanctuary Lane and Whites Road will be closed for road rehabilitation and slip repairs between 30 September and 15 December, and again between 9 January and 17 April next year. During construction, only local residents will be permitted to access these roads.

