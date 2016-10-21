Police confiscate drugs worth R5.8 million

Members the George Police and Outeniqua K9 with the tik valued at at about R5.8 million. Photo: Supplied

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Police last week arrested a man with Tik estimated at more than R5 million near Wilderness. The suspect (34) was arrested at a road block on the N2 highway while travelling to George from Port Elizabeth.

According to Captain Malcolm Pojie, the Southern Cape police spokesperson, members attached to George Visible Policing and K9 Outeniqua (George) conducted routine roadblocks on the N2 on 28 October around 00:30 when they pulled over a truck on the Touw River bridge.

During a search of the vehicle with the narcotics detection dog, Tessa, police discovered 14.665 kg of what seems to be Tik concealed in bags that was stored in a toolbox.

"The drugs with an estimated value of about R5.8 million was confiscated together with the truck. The suspect was charged with the illegal possession and/or dealing in tik.

The suspect appeared in the George magistrate court earlier this week.

Read more in tomorrow's George Herald, and online.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'