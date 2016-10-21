Translate to: 

2 Murders in one weekend

2 Murders in one weekend
GEORGE NEWS - Two men from George were murdered during heated arguments in separate incidents in Pacaltdorp and Thembalethu last weekend.
 
In Pacaltsdorp on Saturday 29 October at about 16:50 Ernst Hartnick (54) from Agter Street was assaulted with a blunt object in his room. His bloodied body was found in his room and he had an open wound to the head.
 
Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old family member of Hartnick's for the murder. It is alleged that Hartnick and the suspect had an argument over money.
 
The suspect is due to appear in the George magistrate's court today (Thursday 32 November).
 
In Thembalethu another heated argument led to the death of Thembisile Vetezo (54) who was stabbed on Sunday 30 October in Khwezilokusa Close, Zone 3.
 
According to Captain Gwavu, the Themabalethu Communication Officer, it is alleged that Ntetshane and Vetezo were on the way from a tavern around 22:00. "The men had an argument during which the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the deceased in his upper body and the victim."
 
Vetezo died on the scene.
 
• In September with the release of latest national crime statistics the National Minister of Police Nathi Nhleko said more than half of country's murders are caused by arguments or misunderstandings, according to a national murder study for the 2015/16 financial year.
 
ARTICLE: LIZETTE DA SILVA, GEORGE HERALD NEWS EDITOR
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
16:00 (GMT+2), Tue, 01 November 2016
