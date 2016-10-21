Eden District Municipality wins Green award

Eden District Municipality roleplayers as winners of the Greenest Municipality award, proudly hold the seven trophies. Photo: Pauline Lourens.

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS FLASH - For the fourth time in a row, the Eden District Municipality won the Western Cape Greenest District Municipality award.

Apart from winning seven trophies, Eden's Department Community Services received an R130 000 cheque which will be used for future environmental management projects. The awards were handed over on 21 October by the Provincial Minister of Local Government, Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell at a special function held in Stellenbosch.

Clive Africa, executive manager of community services and his team won the awards in five categories including waste management, water management and conservation, climate change response, coastal management and air quality management.

They reached an 89,8% overall score and were streaks ahead of the three other district municipalities participating in the event. The leadership of Johan Compion and dedication of dr Johan Schoeman, Morton Hubbe, Johan Gie and Vernon Gibbs-Halls were singled out. The district also won the "Innovation Award" for their Clean Fire Campaign and Enviro Health Application that is currently being used by municipal health officials.

At a press meeting held on Tuesday, executive mayor Memory Booysen said he had inherited a well-oiled administration and would endeavour to give it his full political support.

Eden DIM competed against four other district municipalities at this prestigious event which was hosted by Western cape Department Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning at the Devonvale Golf and Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. Hessequa Municipality won the B-Municipal award for the overall Greenest Local Municipality and received awards for their climate change response; biodiversity management, coastal management and leadership and compliance.

Eden District Municipality roleplayers as winners of the Greenest Municipality award, proudly hold the seven trophies. From left Johan Gie - district waste management officer, Clive Africa -executive manager of community services, executive mayor Memory Booysen, municipal manager - Godfrey Louw and Johann Compion - senior manager municipal health and environmental services. Photo: Pauline Lourens

