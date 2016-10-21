Translate to: 

Eden District Municipality wins Green award

Eden District Municipality wins Green award
Eden District Municipality roleplayers as winners of the Greenest Municipality award, proudly hold the seven trophies. Photo: Pauline Lourens.
EDEN DISTRICT NEWS FLASH - For the fourth time in a row, the Eden District Municipality won the Western Cape Greenest District Municipality award.
 
Apart from winning seven trophies, Eden's Department Community Services received an R130 000 cheque which will be used for future environmental management projects. The awards were handed over on 21 October by the Provincial Minister of Local Government, Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell at a special function held in Stellenbosch.
 
Clive Africa, executive manager of community services and his team won the awards in five categories including waste management, water management and conservation, climate change response, coastal management and air quality management.
 
They reached an 89,8% overall score and were streaks ahead of the three other district municipalities participating in the event. The leadership of Johan Compion and dedication of dr Johan Schoeman, Morton Hubbe, Johan Gie and Vernon Gibbs-Halls were singled out. The district also won the "Innovation Award" for their Clean Fire Campaign and Enviro Health Application that is currently being used by municipal health officials.
 
At a press meeting held on Tuesday, executive mayor Memory Booysen said he had inherited a well-oiled administration and would endeavour to give it his full political support.
 
Eden DIM competed against four other district municipalities at this prestigious event which was hosted by Western cape Department Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning at the Devonvale Golf and Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. Hessequa Municipality won the B-Municipal award for the overall Greenest Local Municipality and received awards for their climate change response; biodiversity management, coastal management and leadership and compliance.
 
 
Eden District Municipality roleplayers as winners of the Greenest Municipality award, proudly hold the seven trophies. From left Johan Gie - district waste management officer, Clive Africa -executive manager of community services, executive mayor Memory Booysen, municipal manager - Godfrey Louw and Johann Compion - senior manager municipal health and environmental services. Photo: Pauline Lourens  
 
Read more in tomorrow's George Herald, and online.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
12:24 (GMT+2), Wed, 26 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 21%
No
George Herald 75%
What earthquake?
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
FransF
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 54 and 62.
Vagus_010
I'm a 70 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 55 and 65.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up