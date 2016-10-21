Paragliding incident in Wilderness

Emergency services this afternoon rushed out to Wilderness after reports that a paragliding pilot was injured after he fell near the Map of Africa. Photo: Supplied.

According to Eden 911 they, together with Metro Services and ER24, scaled the mountain to assess the patient.

"We found that the patient was not injured. We escorted the patient down and assisted him on his way as he did not need any further care and did not want to go to hospital."

