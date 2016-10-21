Big award for George Business Chamber

Dr Willie Cilliers holds the Best Chamber in South Africa trophy up high. With him is Cllr David Willemse and Deputy Mayor Gerrit Pretorius. Photo Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - Dr Willie Cilliers, President of the George Business Chamber, returned to George this evening, 21 October, proudly holding the trophy after the George Business Chamber was for the second time in three years named the best business chamber in South Africa.

Cilliers said that this trophy represents hope "We in George are agents of hope."

Watch a video below of Cilliers' arrival in George:

Video: Myron Rabinowitz

