Earthquake: 'More seismic stations needed'

The red icon is the location of the epicentre of the quake. (Source: Google Earth, Council for Geoscience)

GEORGE NEWS AND VIDEO - More seismic monitoring equipment is needed on the Cango faultline to collect better data so that trends of seismic activity along the line can be determined.

So said Eden disaster management chief Gerhard Otto after seismic activity on the faultline measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale caused tremors that could be felt through the Little Karoo and Southern Cape. It happened on Tuesday.

The epicentre of the low-grade quake at 08:30 was 60 km north of Oudtshoorn (33.355° south, 22.386° east). It ran 6 km deep. Tremors were felt in George and as far as Knysna, Mossel Bay and Dana Bay.

"We have no early warning. Up till now there has been very low risk, but we must know where we are headed.

Currently, we only know about a quake once it happens," said Otto. The Council for Geoscience (CGS) could not indicate on Tuesday whether more tremors could be expected to follow on the initial quake, he said. The CGS monitors seismic activity throughout the country.

In May 2011, a tremor on the Cango faultline in the Leeu-Gamka area measured 4.1 on the Richter Scale and could also be felt over a wide area, he said.

The Cango caves were closed on Tuesday and tourists from as far as Israel had to be turned away. When at 12:00 management declared it safe to resume tours, guides were too scared to enter. According to Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe, spokesperson for Oudtshoorn Municipality, operations returned to normal only on Wednesday morning.

Residents in the George area reported tremors in the Bergsig and Genevafontein area, Dormehlsdrift, Wilderness and Langvlei Dunes.

"Earth shaking and furniture rattling in Langvlei Dune. Many residents have reported this," said Jane MacKenzie-Hoskyn in an e-mail to the newspaper. Sarie Katzke from Wilderness wrote on Facebook that her sliding doors "also danced merrily".

JC Aucamp, a resident of Philcrest Villas in Bergsig, related his experience: "It was quick, but lasted long enough to be noticed. At first I thought it originated from the building activities at a nearby house, but when I heard other reports from people who also felt tremors, I realised it must have been from the earth quake."

A resident from Gannabos Street in Denneoord, Miranda Oosthuizen said the tremor she felt while sitting on her bed lasted at least a minute and caused a mirror standing on the ground to fall over. "The dogs freaked out a little. I have a young Staffordshire Terrier and he ran up and down, barking. The walls and windows rattled. When it was over, it felt as if my body was still shivering."

According to retired geologist Deon Mocke, he heard the rumble of the quake nearing on Tuesday before they felt the tremors in their home in Bokmakierie Street. "My wife was the first to say we are having an earthquake. She was in the kitchen and heard the fridge rattle."

Mocke said earth tremors are not that unusual for the Southern Cape. "Between 2001 and 2009 when I had the Geneva Superette, we experienced tremors on two or three occasions in the shop. These were all reported incidents."

• Regarding the issue of adequate seismic equipment, a senior scientist at CGS, Eldridge Kgaswane said one of their statutory mandates is to fill in gaps in regions without seismic stations. "The whole idea is to establish adequate coverage so that we can improve seismic data."

Ian Saunders, project leader of the SA National Seismograph Network (SANSN), said Eskom put in a request for monitoring of the Kango/Baviaanskloof faultline to investigate the Thys point for suitability for a nuclear power plant.

"Two seismographs were installed at Kromdraai and Rosendal and a further six stations were recently erected in the Karoo."

Have you seen the video clip of the earthquake in Oudtshoorn? Watch it below:

Video courtesy of Jean Botha, the owner of Cango Caves Zipline.

