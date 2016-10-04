Update: Earthquake in Eden

Generic image.

When it is a serious quake, Mocke says it is best to get out of your house/the building as quickly as possible. Otherwise stand in a door opening.

ALIDA DE BEER

GEORGE NEWS - George Municipality confirmed in a press statement that the Southern Cape area experienced seismic activity this morning at approximately 08:25."A low-grade tremor was registered on the Richter Scale and measured 3.4. The tremor ran 6km deep along the Cango faultline. The Cango Caves have been temporarily closed to assess but no damage has been reported so far anywhere," said Chantel Edwards-Klose, acting chief of media liaison."This is an isolated event and the Council of Geoscience (National Science Council of South Africa) is in contact with Eden Disaster Management."According to reports from residents and comments on social media, tremors were felt in the Bergsig and Genevafontein area, Dormehlsdrift and as far as Wilderness and Langvlei Dunes."Earth shaking and furniture rattling in Langvlei Dune. Many residents have reported this," says Jane MacKenzie-Hoskyn in an e-mail.Sarie Katzke from Wilderness writes on Facebook that her sliding doors "also danced merrily".JC Aucamp, a resident of Philcrest Villas in Bergsig, told the George Herald, "It was quick, but lasted long enough to be noticed. At first I thought it originated from the building activities at a nearby house, but when I heard other reports from people who also felt tremors, I realised it must have been from the earth quake."Former geologist and owner of the Outeniqua Family Market, Deon Mocke says they also felt tremors at their home in Bokmakierie Street. "I heard the rumble, which usually accompanies a quake, coming from the southwest to the northeast. My wife was the first to say we are having an earthquake. She was in the kitchen and heard the fridge rattle. It was at about 08:30."Mocke says earth tremors are not unusual for the Southern Cape. "Between 2001 and 2009 when I had the Geneva Superette, the area experienced tremors on two or three occasions which were all reported."He says there is also a faultline in the sea south of Mossel Bay.