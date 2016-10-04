Update: Accident in Nelson Mandela Boulevard

The scene of the accident. Photo: Lyndall Mgadle.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The police investigation into Friday's accident (14 October) in Nelson Mandela Boulevard where a Nissan double cab bakkie and a Coca Cola truck collided, continues.

Three men from Thembalethu travelling in the bakkie were transported to hospitals in George. The driver of the bakkie was trapped in the vehicle and rescue workers had to use the jaws of life to free him. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to George Hospital. His two passengers were also injured and transported to George Hospital and Mediclinic George respectively.

According to the police the truck was travelling in the direction of town and the bakkie towards Thembalethu. At the traffic light opposite Mustbuild the bakkie swerved into the truck.

The truck driver was not injured.

• A biker was injured in an accident on the R102 near the George Airport Saturday morning when he collided with a vehicle.

More information on these accidents will follow as it becomes available.

