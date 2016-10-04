Update: Fire in Rooirivierrif

Fire fighters are fighting flames that are several metres high in places. Photo: Alida de Beer

Both Eden and George fire brigades are on the scene to douse the flames.

Fire fighters on the scene say the fire is under control.

The Rooirivierrif sport club manager, Wayne Weyer said their buildings are not in danger. "The fire is burning more into the kloof."

He said they do not feel threatened as the short grass of the golf course can act as a firebreak.

GEORGE NEWS - The cause of a fire in the veld between the golf course of the Rooirivierrif sport grounds and Dormehlsdrift that broke out around 13:00, is unknown.A thick smoke is enveloping the area and a light wind is blowing smoke northeastwards with residents of the nearby King George Park bearing the brunt.