Wilderness reclaims Blue Flag status

Fifty-eight Blue Flags will be proudly flown at coastal sites around South Africa over the South African Blue Flag season. It officially opens on 1 November.

GEORGE NEWS - Wilderness beach has again been awarded Blue Flag status.

The section enjoying this exalted status (near the NSRI station) falls within the Garden Route National Park (GRNP).

The 2016/2017 list includes among others, Wilderness beach and Natures Valley beach.

Blue Flag is an international annual accreditation managed by the Wildlife and Environmental Society of SA (Wessa) and is given to beaches complying with legislation and regulation around safety, amenities, cleanliness, environmental information and environmental management.

Four beaches falling under the jurisdiction of Mossel Bay (De Bakke, Hartenbos and Klein Brak)

Buffalo Bay

Brenton-on-Sea

Robberg

Keurboomstrand

Lookout

The Dunes (Plettenberg Bay).

The news about Blue Flag beaches was received at the start of National Marine Week which runs from 10 to 14 October 2016. It's a week set aside to raise awareness of the sea and marine life.

