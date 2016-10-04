Translate to: 

George Airport intersection upgraded

George Airport intersection upgraded
Nehoff Maree (left) and Thomas van Daalen repainting the road marking stop sign.
GEORGE NEWSFLASH & VIDEO - The George Airport intersection, the scene of many serious accidents in the past, has been upgraded by the civil-rights organisation, Afriforum.
 
While the stop road signs were being repainted and flashing cat’s eyes glued on the central white line on all four approaches, passing motorists gave the working team a thumbs-up sign.
 
Thomas van Daalen, Afriforum’s Western Cape regional co-ordinator, told George Herald on Tuesday 11 October, “We received a request from the local Afriforum branch to do something about this dangerous intersection before the upcoming holiday season.
 
It's when this road will be carrying a lot more traffic. Today we are making the intersection more visible by installing 15 solar-powered red flashing cat’s eyes and 30 normal ones, as well as repainting the stop street road markings. The flashing cat’s eyes cost in the region of R350 each, while the normal ones about R150 each. But to save a life this is a small price to pay.”
 
This initiative forms part of the R3-million national Afriforum ‘month of October self-reliance campaign’ in which community members themselves erect stop signs, paint speed bumps, road and sidewalk markings as well as affix road reflectors.
 
Watch a video below:
 
 
 
Nehoff Maree, Chairman of Afriforum George had his hands full controlling the traffic at the busy airport intersection.  
 
 
The George Agriforum's Michelle Botes (left), Thomas van Daalen, Anja Botha and Thinus Nortjie admire their handy work while Tian Botha (right) directs the traffic.  
 
Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.
 
ARTICLE AND PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:11 (GMT+2), Tue, 11 October 2016
