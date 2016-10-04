Man hit by train

Emergency services on the scene. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.

The scene of the accident.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A man (38), died when he was hit by a goods train at about 09:00 this morning (6 October).The incident occurred on the railway line running parallel to Hope Street (next to the prison in the industrial area).Emergency services are on the scene.More information to follow as it becomes available.