1 Dead, 1 critical after accident on N9

A man from George died and his female passenger was seriously injured when the VW Jetta they travelled in crashed into the cliff face next to the N9. The impact of the crash was so severe that the engine tore loose from the chassis. Photo: Hannes Visser

GEORGE NEWS - A man from George, Johan 'Swannie' Swanepoel (60) died in a gruesome accident on the N9 when he lost control of his VW Jetta just before the turnoff to Oudtshoorn on Sunday 2 October. His female friend, Jeanette Nefdt (41), also from George, is still in a critical condition in the George Hospital.

The couple was on their way from George to Oudtshoorn when the accident took place approximately 250 meters before the Oudtshoorn turn-off.

A motorcyclist, Frans De Winnaar (53), Service Manager at Halfway Toyota, who was behind the Jetta on his Kawasaki, was taken to the George Mediclinic with serious back injuries. De Winnaar went into surgery on Monday 3 October and was moved out of ICU on Tuesday.

Hannes Visser, Editor of the Oudtshoorn Courant, sister publication of the George Herald, was at the scene of the fatal accident and said the Jetta skidded on the gravel on the left shoulder of the road and then careened out of control.

“The car hit the rock face about 30 meters from where it left the road and must have rolled several times before coming to a halt another 30 metres from the site of the initial impact. Both occupants were flung from the vehicle. The car's engine tore loose from the chassis and landed in the road near the injured. The man was declared dead on the scene and the woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition."

De Winnaar’s wife Christelle told the George Herald that her husband said that the road was suddenly strewn with rocks and debris from the impact of the accident. "Frans swerved and lost control of his bike. Normally I ride pillion with him, but on Sunday morning he just took the bike for a short run to charge the battery, as we haven’t gone out on a ride due to the inclement weather for quite some time. When Frans phoned to say he was involved in an accident, I thought he was pulling my leg."

Nefdt sustained very serious internal injuries and her sister, who asked not to be named, said the doctors were contemplating transferring her sister to a hospital in Cape Town. "Her condition is much the same as when she came into hospital on Saturday. She is being kept under sedation."

• This was the second accident on this road during the weekend. On Saturday a woman sustained minor injuries when her vehicle rolled in the pass due to the wet, slippery conditions.

Swanepoel was born in George and was a panel beater, before retiring 12 years ago due to health reasons. He is survived by his three daughters, Emilicia, Monique and Annika and two grandchildren. A service will be held at the Yeshau Bediening in Doneraile Street in the CBD on Friday 7 October at 11:00.