Mayor wants full report on Hawthorndene

The hotel after it recently caught fire.

GEORGE NEWS - A decision by the George Council to tackle the issue of the Hawthorndene Hotel, a derelict hotel on the outskirts of town, might bring some relief for residents in Heatherlands, who have been complaining about this eyesore for years.

Criminal activities have been linked to the hotel, and drug addicts who squat there are blamed for a fire which broke out earlier in July.

George Mayor Melvin Naik asked for a complete report for discussion at the next meeting, after the South Africa Civics (Sac) leader, Basil Petrus, submitted a motion about the hotel at the council meeting last Wednesday 28 September.

He asked council to explain its involvement in the sale and queried the status of the liquidator, Mohamed Patel of the Cape Town legal firm, Patel and Totos Attorneys, who has been involved in the sale for almost four years.

Patel confirmed earlier in July there has been an offer to purchase the hotel, but nothing has come of it. Council's Legal Adviser, Johan van Schalkwyk, said that the appointment of a new liquidator has been discussed. "The liquidator is playing games with us."

In an earlier response to inquiries from the George Herald in August this year, municipal spokesperson Debra Sauer said the municipality is considering bringing an application in the High Court to remove Patel as liquidator.

Allegations about Patel's fabrication of his qualifications were also raised in council. It entails Patel assuming the identity of a registered lawyer who died in 2006, and then fraudulently registering as an attorney with the Cape Law Society.

Petrus asked council to consider another route, without going through the whole process of appointing another liquidator. He proposed that council meet with local businessman Les Dyson, who has already made a down payment of R500 000 on the property.

Dyson said he is very pleased with council's decision to revisit the whole issue.

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'