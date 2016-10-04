Translate to: 

Police divers still searching for missing man

Police divers still searching for missing man
An AMS chopper and NSRI boats searched for nearly 3 hours on Saturday in the vicinity of Herolds Bay and Oubaai, but no trace of the man could be found.
GEORGE NEWS - The Police Diving Unit is still searching for the body of Tebelolo Deejee Mokgope (28) a police recruit stationed at the SA Police Services Academy in Oudtshoorn who was swept off the rocks by a wave at midday on Saturday 1 October, Captain Malcolm Pojie, Southern Cape police spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday 4 October.
 
Pojie said a group of recruits rented a house at the Oubaai Golf Resort in Herolds Bay for the weekend. Mokgope drowned when he and three friends were swept off a rock by a freak wave while taking photographs.
 
His friends managed to get out of the stormy water, but the recruit believed to come from Gauteng disappeared under the waves.
 
Robert van Heldsingen, NSRI Wilderness station commander said “The NSRI Wilderness duty crew was activated at 12:17 following a request for assistance from the Police Academy in Oudtshoorn who reported one of their members was missing in the sea at the Oubaai.”
 
A sea rescue craft was towed to the scene and launched. NSRI rescue swimmers, the Western Cape Government Health EMS, ER24 ambulance services, and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter responded to the call for assistance. Despite an extensive search no sign of the missing man has been found.
 
According to reports a friend went into the surf to try to rescue their colleague but returned to the shore after losing sight of him.
 
Craig Lambinon of the NRSI has warned that people must be very careful when it is full moon and spring-tide. The spring-tide peaked with the new moon on Saturday 1 October and the effects of a spring-tide on the coastline last for a few days.
 
Van Heldsingen explained “Spring-tide happens twice a month, at Full Moon and at New Moon, and lasts for a few days over each full moon and each new moon, peaking on the day of the full and new moon. Spring-tides bring a higher than normal high tide and a lower than normal low tide and stronger than normal rip currents.”
 
It is suspected that the New Moon Spring Tide and large sea swells in the area of the Southern Cape Coastline during the weekend may have contributed to a larger than average wave being responsible for the incident.
 
The public, anglers, bathers, beach strollers, boaters and paddlers are advised to exercise caution along the coastline and to be aware of rough sea conditions during spring-tide.
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
07:19 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 12%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 88%
Men
Women
Search
MTBManiac
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 45.
seabreeze328
I'm a 49 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up