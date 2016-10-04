Police divers still searching for missing man

An AMS chopper and NSRI boats searched for nearly 3 hours on Saturday in the vicinity of Herolds Bay and Oubaai, but no trace of the man could be found.

GEORGE NEWS - The Police Diving Unit is still searching for the body of Tebelolo Deejee Mokgope (28) a police recruit stationed at the SA Police Services Academy in Oudtshoorn who was swept off the rocks by a wave at midday on Saturday 1 October, Captain Malcolm Pojie, Southern Cape police spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday 4 October.

Pojie said a group of recruits rented a house at the Oubaai Golf Resort in Herolds Bay for the weekend. Mokgope drowned when he and three friends were swept off a rock by a freak wave while taking photographs.

His friends managed to get out of the stormy water, but the recruit believed to come from Gauteng disappeared under the waves.

Robert van Heldsingen, NSRI Wilderness station commander said “The NSRI Wilderness duty crew was activated at 12:17 following a request for assistance from the Police Academy in Oudtshoorn who reported one of their members was missing in the sea at the Oubaai.”

A sea rescue craft was towed to the scene and launched. NSRI rescue swimmers, the Western Cape Government Health EMS, ER24 ambulance services, and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter responded to the call for assistance. Despite an extensive search no sign of the missing man has been found.

According to reports a friend went into the surf to try to rescue their colleague but returned to the shore after losing sight of him.

Craig Lambinon of the NRSI has warned that people must be very careful when it is full moon and spring-tide. The spring-tide peaked with the new moon on Saturday 1 October and the effects of a spring-tide on the coastline last for a few days.

Van Heldsingen explained “Spring-tide happens twice a month, at Full Moon and at New Moon, and lasts for a few days over each full moon and each new moon, peaking on the day of the full and new moon. Spring-tides bring a higher than normal high tide and a lower than normal low tide and stronger than normal rip currents.”

It is suspected that the New Moon Spring Tide and large sea swells in the area of the Southern Cape Coastline during the weekend may have contributed to a larger than average wave being responsible for the incident.

The public, anglers, bathers, beach strollers, boaters and paddlers are advised to exercise caution along the coastline and to be aware of rough sea conditions during spring-tide.

