Car ploughs into bystanders

The car came to a standstill on the pavement in front of Club Rush in Beach Road Pacaltsdorp. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS - It is speculated that the motorist who lost control over his or her vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning 2 October, was involved in drag racing in Beach Road, Pacaltsdorp.

The car ploughed into bystanders in front of Club Rush, seriously injuring three of them. The car came to a halt in front of the club after sideswiping two parked cars, a palm tree and a concrete bollard on the pavement.

Bianca Carls, Communications Officer for the Western Cape Government Health, confirmed three individuals were involved in a motor vehicle accident in Pacaltsdorp. “After receiving medical attention, a female patient was discharged, while another male and female patient were admitted to George Hospital in a stable condition."

Col Hans Blaauw, Station Commander of Pacaltsdorp, says it seems that more than one vehicle was involvedin the accident that happened at 03:55. The driver of the car fled the scene of the accident before the police arrived.

"Currently we are investigating the accident, and will be in contact with the George Municipality to check if there is any video footage related to the accident. We have the car in our possession and will be contacting the owner for information,” said Blaauw.

The police is appealing to eyewitnesses to contact Warrant Officer William van Schalkwyk at the Pacaltsdorp police station on 044 803 9129/30/34.

Captain Malcolm Pojie, Southern Cape police spokesperson, has confirmed that a charge of reckless and negligent driving has been opened.

ARTICLE AND PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

