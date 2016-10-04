Translate to: 

Update: Fatal accident on N9

Update: Fatal accident on N9
This is all that remains of the VW Jetta. The engine tore loose from the chassis. Photo: Hannes Visser
GEORGE NEWS - The driver of a VW Jetta who lost control of the vehicle on the Outeniqua Pass road on Sunday 2 October lost his life and the female passenger is in a critical condition in the George Hospital.
 
It is believed the couple is from George. The accident took place on the N9 approximately 250 meters before the Oudtshoorn turn-off.
 
A motorcyclist Frans De Winnaar (53), Service Manager at Halfway Toyota, who was behind the Jetta on his Kawasaki in the direction of Uniondale, was taken to the George Mediclinic with serious back injuries. De Winnaar went into surgery on Monday 3 October and was moved out of ICU the next day. This was the second accident on this road during the weekend. On Saturday a woman sustained minor injuries when her vehicle rolled in the pass due to the wet, slippery conditions.
 
Hannes Visser, Editor of the Oudtshoorn Courant, sister publication of the George Herald, was at the scene of the fatal accident and said the Jetta skidded on the gravel on the left hand shoulder of the road and then careened out of control.
 
“The car hit the rock face about 30 meters from where it left the road and must have rolled several times before coming to a halt another 30 metres from the site of the initial impact. Both occupants were flung from the vehicle. The car's engine tore loose from the chassis and landed in the road near the injured. The man was declared dead on the scene and the woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition."
 
De Winnaar’s wife Christelle told the George Herald that her husband said that suddenly the road was strewn with rocks and debris from the impact of the accident. "Frans swerved and lost control of his bike. Normally I ride pillion with him, but on Sunday morning he just took the bike for a short run to charge the battery as we haven’t gone out on a ride due to the inclement weather for quite some time. When Frans phoned to say he was involved in an accident, I thought he was pulling my leg."
 
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
