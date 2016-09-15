Book clubs cultivate love of reading

Alison Botha, the author of I have life, gives the Funda Mzantsi participants a motivational boost on individualism and how an attitude can change your life and circumstances. Photo: Lyndall Mgadle.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - The 7th Funda Mzantsi National Championship started this morning, Monday 3 October.

The Funda Mzantsi Championship is taking place in George from today to 5 October at the Eden Church and the Imizamo Yethu High School.

The project aims to cultivate a love for reading, improve book reviewing techniques and cultivate the ability to publicly engage in fruitful debates.



Under the theme for 2016 "Developing Creative Minds", the book club reading competition will see book clubs competing in three categories: book reading, book review and debate in eight languages. Among the participants will be book clubs from correctional facilities where offenders participate as part of rehabilitation through reading programmes.

Winners of the competition will receive medals and trophies. Currently about 30 book clubs have registered to participate in the 7th Funda Mzantsi Championship.

Watch a video of Alison Botha, author of I have life, giving participants a motivational talk:

