Update: Fire in Outeniqua Mountains

The fire in the mountain on Friday. Photo: Kevin Crause.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - After a fire broke out in the Outeniqua Mountains above Heatherlands on Friday, stumps and small patches inside the burnt area are still igniting from time to time. This causes smoke.

A fire team is currently monitoring the situation and everything is under control.

For fire emergencies please contact the George Fire Brigade on 044 801 6311.

More information will follow as soon as it becomes available.

