Fire on Outeniqua Mountain

The fire. Photo: Werner Ekron.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A fire broke out earlier today in the Heatherlands area of the Outeniqua mountains.

Cape Nature has deployed a helicopter, spotter plane as well as ground fire fighter team.

George Fire Brigade is on standby.

There is currently no threat to property.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

The helicopter fetching water to extinguish the fire. Photo: SP Dreyer.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

