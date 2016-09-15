Who's the toughest firefighter alive?

Eden Fire Chief Freddy Thaver. Photo: Michelle Pienaar.

Wishing their team all of the best: From left are Khuthala Maki (Senior Firefighter),Eden Fire

Chief Freddy Thaver, Charlita Rondganger (Administrator) and Michelle Smalberger (Senior Firefighter). Photo: Michelle Pienaar.



GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Eden Fire Chief Freddy Thaver invites Georgians to go watch our Eden Firefighters measure their skill against firefighters from across the country tomorrow, Friday 30 September and Saturday 1 October.The fifth South African Toughest Firefighter Alive Championships is hosted at the Rosemoor Stadium and takes place on both days from 09:00 till 18:00. Firefighters are measured in terms of their fitness, endurance and range of skills.Over 100 firefighters from across the country will compete, with quite a number of teams hailing from the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal.Individuals will compete on Friday, whereas the different teams will get a chance to show their skills on Saturday. The prize giving takes place on Saturday at 19:00 at the Eden District Municipality Fire Station.A fun competition will be held for children attending the event on Saturday at 09:00. Food stalls will be serving burgers, chips and cold drinks.Thaver gave the assurance that firefighters won’t be extinguishing fires on the sportsgrounds, but promised that there will be hot coals for the braaivleis that will be for sale. “It’s really an event for the whole family,” said Thaver.