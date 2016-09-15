Translate to: 

Who's the toughest firefighter alive?

Who's the toughest firefighter alive?
Eden Fire Chief Freddy Thaver. Photo: Michelle Pienaar.
GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Eden Fire Chief Freddy Thaver invites Georgians to go watch our Eden Firefighters measure their skill against firefighters from across the country tomorrow, Friday 30 September and Saturday 1 October.

The fifth South African Toughest Firefighter Alive Championships is hosted at the Rosemoor Stadium and takes place on both days from 09:00 till 18:00. Firefighters are measured in terms of their fitness, endurance and range of skills.

Over 100 firefighters from across the country will compete, with quite a number of teams hailing from the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal.

Individuals will compete on Friday, whereas the different teams will get a chance to show their skills on Saturday. The prize giving takes place on Saturday at 19:00 at the Eden District Municipality Fire Station.

A fun competition will be held for children attending the event on Saturday at 09:00. Food stalls will be serving burgers, chips and cold drinks.

Thaver gave the assurance that firefighters won’t be extinguishing fires on the sportsgrounds, but promised that there will be hot coals for the braaivleis that will be for sale. “It’s really an event for the whole family,” said Thaver.

Watch the video below to see what else Eden Fire Chief Freddy Thaver has to say about this exciting competition.
 
 
 
Wishing their team all of the best: From left are Khuthala Maki (Senior Firefighter),Eden Fire
Chief Freddy Thaver, Charlita Rondganger (Administrator) and Michelle Smalberger (Senior Firefighter). Photo: Michelle Pienaar.
 
ARTICLE AND VIDEO: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
16:28 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 11%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 89%
Men
Women
Search
Idonotplaychicken
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 47.
traveler1
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up