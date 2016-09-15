DA Councillor dies, cause of fire unknown

Police tape marks the scene in Ngcakani Street, Zone 4, Thembalethu where DA Ward Councillor Luxamile Xesi (INSET) died in a fire at his home in Ward 11 early on Sunday morning. The house was made of wood and was connected to the electrical grid. Photo: Michelle Pienaar

GEORGE NEWS - A forensic team from Cape Town will be joining the police in George to help with the investigation into the cause of the fire that claimed the life of George DA Councillor Luxamile (Lux) Xesi (50) on Sunday morning.

Xesi died in a blaze at his house in Ngcakani Street, Zone 4, Thembalethu, just after 06:00. The deceased was the DA ward councillor for Ward 11, where he lived. A friend, Tyd Masimini, who spent the night at Xesi's home, escaped with minor injuries.

It is believed that Xegi and Masimini, celebrated his first paycheck as councillor at his house earlier on Saturday evening. Masimini, nicknamed 'Tyd' [Afrikaans for 'time'] because of his penchant for punctuality, managed to escape just in time as flames engulfed the house.

He told a friend, Former EFF leader Lassy Matyholweni, that Xesi was also making his way out and that he was right behind him. However, for some unknown reason Xesi went back into the burning house and was overcome by flames and smoke. This was also confirmed to Matyholweni by Xesi's neighbours. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Xesi is survived by his wife, Nolusapho Memela Xesi, and three children Luthando (16), Lukhanyo (13) and Zintle (8). They were not on the premises when the house went up in flames.

Western Cape Minister of Community Safety Dan Plato said on Monday he received confirmation from the provincial police commissioner on Sunday that a thorough investigation is underway.

"This will include forensic investigators to help determine the cause of the incident which has tragically claimed the life of Councillor Xesi," said Plato.

"I would caution against any speculation on the nature of events or motives which occurred prior to the fire. I trust that the police will have the necessary support in their investigation from the community and that they will be able to conduct their investigation successfully. My condolences remain with the family, friends, loved ones and colleagues of Councillor Xesi for their loss."

According to Southern Cape police spokesman Capt Malcolm Pojie, a preliminary investigation suggests that the fire started inside the house and quickly spread, leaving it completely destroyed. "The owner's body was later recovered," said Pojie. "A friend who slept over at the deceased's home escaped through a window with minor injuries and was treated at the George Hospital."

DA Regional Head Jaco Londt emphasised that the DA will monitor the investigation closely. Xesi served as an ANC councillor from 2000 until 2006, but joined the DA as a member and activist in 2013. He was elected as a DA councillor in the recent 2016 local government elections and played a key role in the DA winning Ward 11 for the first time.

"The strides that the DA has made in Ward 11 and Thembalethu are largely owed to Councillor Xesi's dedication and hard work. We will remember his legacy," said Londt.

The first by-elections following the local government election in August will take place on 9 November. "In all likelihood Ward 11 will not be included at this stage. A by-election here can be expected at the end of December or early January," said Londt.

Xesi's wife Nolusapho was attending a Catholic church service in Thembalethu at the time of his death. Their children were staying with their maternal grandmother in Mossel Bay, where Nolusapho lives.

During an interview on Tuesday with the George Herald, Nolusapho said that she was recently leading an outreach to two other families in Thembalethu who lost all their possessions in fires at their homes. The handover of goods to the families took place last Saturday.

"It feels like a test, but I am a Christian and these other families give me hope in my own misfortune. I have to be strong for our children," she said.

"When I saw the police tape at the house, my heart just sank. You know, he was planning to take the children to shop for Christmas clothes next Saturday. They keep asking for their dad. They spoke to him every day."

George Mayor Melvin Naik paid a visit to Xesi's wife and children on Sunday morning and offered his condolences on behalf of the George City Council.

ANC George Sub-Regional Chairperson and Councillor Langa Langa says the party mourns Xesi's passing. "We have received no reports of foul play and ask the community to refrain from making unthinking statements regarding his death.

"He was a generous person. He was not hated at all. Some people believed in him and others differed from him. The ANC does not wish something like this on its worst enemy."

The family will hold a funeral service for Xesi on Saturday 8 October in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape, where he grew up. A memorial service organised by the George Municipality will be held on Tuesday, 4 October at 16:00 in the Thembalethu Community Hall (next to the library).

DA Ward Councillor Luxamile (Lux) Xesi died in a fire at his home in Ward 11, Thembalethu, early on Sunday morning. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

The deceased's wife, Nolusapho Memela Xesi and their three children Luthando (left, 16), Lukhanyo (right, 13) and Zintle (8) on her mom's lap. View a video of Nolusapho speaking about the way she remembers her late husband on www.georgeherald.com. Photo: Michelle Pienaar.

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

