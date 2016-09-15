Translate to: 

Each day a battle for ex hostage

Each day a battle for ex hostage
From left: Hendrik, Melanie, Daniel and Abigail Janse van Rensburg celebrating Daniel's 50th birthday earlier this year.
GEORGE NEWS - While a Garden Route businessman is celebrating a year of freedom since his release from the notorious Black Beach prison in Equatorial Guinea, coming to grips with the horrors he experienced remains a daily struggle.
 
On Monday, September 26 it was exactly a year since 50-year-old Daniel Janse van Rensburg from Hoekwil in Wilderness was reunited with his family after several dramatic attempts to return to South Africa.
 
Janse van Rensburg's freedom came after two years in and out of prison amid claims by businessman and politician Gabriel Bela Angabi that he owed him R1-million, after Janse van Rensburg assisted Angabi in establishing an airline in the country.
 
He was however cleared by a local court of any wrongdoing, but was still detained due to what Janse van Rensburg believes was Angabi's influence.
 
Janse van Rensburg had all the documentation showing that he was free to leave the country right from the start, and with the help of the South African embassy there, he was on the brink of coming home three times, but says that every time Angabi and his men stopped him.
 
Embassy staff, his lawyer and various other government departments finally assisted him in leaving the country last year.
 
"Physically I'm doing very well. I've picked up some of the weight I lost in prison and started exercising. I've also started riding my mountain bike again, which also helps to clear the head a bit," Van Rensburg says.
 
Emotionally and psychologically, however, he is still battling. Janse van Rensburg has not discussed in detail what had happened to him behind bars, but said that it was like being "a caged animal" where he was given food not fit for human consumption.
 
He was locked up with hardened criminals, including murderers, and was forced to sleep on the floor where the stench of blood and other bodily fluids became unbearable. He contracted malaria several times and lost about 12kg.
 
"I suffer from severe posttraumatic stress disorder and my mind's way of dealing with the horrors has been to block details out. There are still large gaps in my memory about the time at Black Beach," Janse van Rensburg says.
 
He adds that while he has had several business offers since his return, he has not been able to work. "My memory is really terrible, I forget things and I am unable to concentrate for long. I have therefore been very hesitant to commit to anything business related."
 
He said that he had been seeing a psychologist and was receiving counselling at his local church. "I've also been writing everything down as I've been told it is a good way to work through trauma. I'm writing a book, but for now it is only for myself."
 
He said his family was also still battling to come to grips with the ordeal. "Two years is a long time and it took its toll on my wife and two children.
 
"But we are a close family. My wife Melanie and I were high school sweethearts and we've been together for more than 30 years, so we are picking up the pieces and taking it one day at a time."
 
He added that the support from the Hoekwil community, his friends and family has helped him tremendously.
 
Click here for previous articles: 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
10:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 30 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 8%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 92%
Men
Women
Search
mossman
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 43 and 56.
Thor7
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 53.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up