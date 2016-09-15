Car guards 'harass' women

Photo by Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Car guards in Van der Stel Square in the CBD (Shoprite parking) are leaving shoppers feeling vulnerable after numerous incidents of harassment.

Captain Annacletta Mothoalo, communication officer of the George Police this week said they have received many complaints from motorists regarding the car guards in the Shoprite area, who are targeting women and harassing them for money.

"A woman came into the police station after a car guard scratched her vehicle when she told him she had no money to pay him. When the police arrived at Shoprite, the car guard was nowhere to be found.

Read more in tomorrow's George Herald, and online.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'