Fighting a rare bone disease

Theuns senior, Theuns junior and Drini Botha after Theuns junior's skull operation in April. Drini is a top pianist.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Theuns and Drini Botha’s eldest son, Theuns jnr, was diagnosed with sclerosteosis in 2008, when he was three years old.

The couple who live and work in George, have since been actively involved in initiating research into a cure for sclerosteosis.

With rare conditions like Sclerosteosis, it is usually not financially viable for pharmaceutical companies to invest large sums of money to find a possible cure.

Immense effort has been made by Dr Herman Hamersma (ENT), Dr Louis Hofmeyr (ENT), Dr Jacques du Plessis (Neurosurgeon) and Dr Tommy Bingle (Neurosurgeon) to treat the patients symptomatically via surgery, but nothing has been done to find a possible preventative treatment or cure.

Fortunately, Theuns obtained a BSc degree with honours in Biochemistry in 1998 at the University of Stellenbosch.

Theuns and Hamersma in Pretoria, have since 2009 petitioned tirelessly to find a cure for sclerosteosis. They sent the research proposal by Theuns (The effects of sclerostin administering on bone turnover) to various reputable tertiary education institutions and pharmaceutical companies across the globe.

For years Theuns tried to find a research facility to do the research for a cure for sclerosteosis. Not an easy task for a businessman not involved in scientific activities for more than 10 years.

Eventually, the person who finally showed interest in helping was Prof Vinny Naidoo, Deputy Dean in Research and Postgraduate studies at the faculty of Veterinary Science, at the University of Pretoria, here in South Africa. He agreed to accommodate the sclerosteosis research project at one of their research facilities (at Onderstepoort), which started in January 2016. The only obstacle was finding adequate funding for the very expensive project.

What is Sclerosteosis?

Sclerosteosis is a rare autosomal recessive genetic disorder, a debilitating condition that irrevocably alters the lives of the people who has it, as well as their families.

The clinical features are uncontrolled bone formation that leads to thickening and sclerosis (hardening) of the skeleton, including the skull, resulting in widening of the jaw, distortion of the face, gigantism and entrapment of the cranial nerves as well as spinal nerves with consequential recurring facial paralysis, hearing loss, loss of smell and severe headache and back pain.

The most dangerous feature is raised cranial pressure that can lead to sudden death due to impaction of the brain stem in the foramen magnum.

Theuns and Drini Botha with their sons Niel (left) and Theuns jr in 2009.

