Elderly injured after fall on pavement

The crossing where Hibernia Street meets York Street. Photo: Google Maps.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - An elderly woman from George is still recovering from her injuries after she tripped on a sidewalk in Hibernia Street recently.

Betty Shipton (73) decided to walk from RLR Retirement Village where she lives, to a secondhand store in the city, since her car was in for repairs.

"When I fell I realised I couldn't get up," she said. "I know these pavements are irregular and I walked with caution, but I never thought things could turn out so bad."

Shipton fell on her face, which resulted in severe bruising. She had to receive four stitches reaching from her nose to her one eye. Her ribs and left hand were still very painful more than a week after the incident, which took place on Thursday 8 September.

Shipton wants to bring the bad state of the pavement under the attention of the George Municipality, saying that they should take responsibility for the upkeep. "My son lives in America and he was most upset when he heard what happened," said Shipton.

