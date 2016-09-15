Uniondale hard at work to up tourism

Uniondale has the largest watermill in South Africa. It was built in 1852 and remained in service for 100 years. It was restored in 1977 and is now a national monument.

UNIONDALE NEWS - The fact that the Klein Karoo town of Uniondale has been managed by George Municipality since 2011, is not its only link with George.

Uniondale Business Chamber Chairman André du Plessis, also serves on the executive committee of the George Chamber, and most Uniondalers do their big shopping in George.

"We support your economy and I would like to invite Georgians to come and do the same for Uniondale through a regular breakaway to our town. Experience true Klein Karoo tranquillity and hospitality. It is only 118km away on the N9," says Du Plessis, who established his business, African Aloe in Uniondale in 1998.

Uniondale has a variety of guest houses, coffee shops and restaurants and is well known in the cycling community because of the annual Karoo to Coast and Trans Baviaans events. "We are working on new cycling routes around the town to attract cyclists on other occasions. We are a cycle-friendly town with some of the guest houses that adhere to international requirements for cycling visitors."

Visitors can hire bicycles and discover the town's historical buildings - seven of which have been declared national monuments - along a cycling route with a map and information leaflet. The same map can be used by people who prefer to go on foot.

The gravel roads around Uniondale that wind through breathtaking scenery are extremely popular with off-road enthusiasts. "You can do a circle route from George eastwards over the Prince Alfred Pass, and stop for refreshments or overnight in Uniondale before returning to George."

In the 1800s Uniondale was used as a stopover for ox wagons transporting wood.

Today, the Uniondale economy is mainly dependent on the fruit industry in the Langkloof with many of the seasonal farm workers living in town. Du Plessis says at the moment many residents are dependent on government grants. "The only way to grow the economy is through increasing tourist numbers.

The town has a lot of potential. Since the 2011 incorporation, about 1 000 newcomers have upped the population to 4 525 people. Many appointments were made in the municipality, correctional services and police."

There are 72 businesses (informal and formal), 27 of which are Chamber members. "The filling stations, coffee shops and accommodation establishments are completely dependent on visitors' spending. It is remarkable what difference peak season makes. Our turnover increases up to six times.

Tourism is the biggest opportunity for Uniondale and real economic change in the town will only happen through the expansion of this sector. Our biggest struggle is, however, to get motorists to turn off from the N9."

So now that Georgians have a special invitation, do not just drive past. Take some time out and discover Uniondale.

Uniondale Business Chamber Chairman André du Plessis (left) and George Chamber Chairman Dr Willie Cilliers during the recent Entrepreneur of the Year function.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'