Yorkies learn about the 'real life'

Yorkies enjoying Real Life Week. Photo: Michelle Pienaar.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - While the Matrics at York High School are studying hard for their mock exams which finishes at the end of this week, the rest of the school had great fun last week doing "real things" during their annual Real Life Week.

The idea of Real Life Week is to introduce a variety of events to the learners that will teach them about real life situations.

York High Headmaster Francois Moll said Real Life Week gives the children some perspective on life. "When it is relevant it makes it so much easier to learn," he said.

"It gives children a chance to see how the classroom content connects to the world."

Watch this video of Gr 9’s doing line dancing below:



ARTICLE, VIDEO AND PHOTOS: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

