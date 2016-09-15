Warning: Flood conditions predicted

EDEN DISTRICT NEWS - The South African Weather Service sent out a warning this morning to Eden Disaster Management to the effect that the coastal areas in Eden could expect flooding conditions from tomorrow (Friday) afternoon.

Eden Disaster Management Chief, Gerhard Otto said a warning has to be sent out when at least 50mm of rain is expected to fall in 24 hours.

“Up until yesterday, our area was not included in the warning, but the situation changed this morning,” he said.

The warning is applicable for the whole coastal region as the weather service did not give details regarding exactly which coastal towns might be affected.

The public can phone the Eden 24/7 call centre on 044 805 5071 in case of flooding emergencies.

“All the municipalities have been warned and are in a state of readiness. The Great Brak River mouth was opened mechanically this week in cooperation with Water Affairs, and the Touw River is already open.”

He said SANParks is monitoring Swartvlei mouth carefully where the vlei level is currently relatively high at 1.4m. The mouth is usually opened mechanically when the vlei level is at 2.1m in order to ensure that the mouth is properly washed open. A preparatory canal has been made.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'