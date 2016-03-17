Vanished landmarks: Guest's House

Guest's House which belonged to WC Guest. Image: Courtesy of George Museum and George Heritage Trust

GEORGE NEWS - The George Heritage Trust is publishing a series of images of demolished buildings in the run up to the George Heritage Festival - Saturday 1 to Saturday 8 October.

Much of the architectural heritage of George has been lost to development, in many cases without just cause. This series aims to create awareness of the need to conserve and preserve this vanishing heritage.

The third image of this series is of Guest's House in Courtenay Street. WC Guest, a generous man who was fondly known as Oom Willie, built this large house in 1841.

He made his mark in the community and served in the House of Assembly, was Chairman of the Divisional Council and Mayor of George. The house was demolished around 1950 and is now the site of Loerie Toyota garage.

In the next instalment of Vanished Landmarks, learn more about the Court House which was built in 1813.

