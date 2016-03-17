Young leader's game plan concerns cricket

Aiden Schovell (12), a grade 6 learner at Glenwood House Preparatory School, organised a mini cricket tournament for young enthusiasts of the Rosemoor Cricket Hub. Photos: Michelle Pienaar

GEORGE NEWS FLASH AND VIDEO: A grade 6 learner matched his leadership abilities and enthusiasm for cricket to organise a mini tournament for young players of the Rosemoor Cricket Hub.

Aiden Schovell (12), a prefect at Glenwood House Preparatory School, took on his school's Ductus Excellentium Challenge which centres around proven leadership ability, and arranged a T20 cricket match last Friday 9 September at Glenwood House.

The Rosemoor boys team was treated to an afternoon of fun on the pitch, Kentucky fried chicken and cricket equipment to take home.

The Glenwood House boys collected these items to help their peers up their game with decent bats, knee guards, gloves and footgear. Both teams thoroughly enjoyed the game with Glenwood scoring 57 runs and Rosemoor closely following on to put a tally of 50 runs on the board.

Totally hooked on the game, Aiden didn't always feel this way about cricket. But when your uncle is Russell Domingo, Head Coach of the Proteas, you are bound to grow fond of the sport.

Watch a video interview with young Aiden Schovell, below:

The under 13 cricket team of Glenwood House Preparatory School (back) invited cricketers of the Rosemoor Cricket Hub (front) for a T20 cricket match last Friday 9 September at Glenwood House.

MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

