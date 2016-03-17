Translate to: 

New N2 walkways vandalised

New N2 walkways vandalised
Damaged bridge bearing. Photo: Supplied.
GEORGE NEWS - The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) is urgently appealing to residents of various townships and other role players in and around George to assist in putting a stop to the vandalism of road infrastructure along the N2 where safe walkways are being provided.
 
This has a dramatic impact on the completion of the R43 million budget which is allocated by Treasury for road infrastructure i.e. contributions from the tax payer.

The purpose-built walkways, that stretch over a distance of about 8 km along the N2 between the York Street Interchange and the Garden Route Mall, is designed to provide safe access for residents of nearby residential areas (Thembalethu, Pacaltsdorp, Lawaaikamp and Ballotsview) along the N2.
 
These walkways provide safe movement for pedestrians during the day and evening and has experienced the incorrigible behaviour of vandalism by its own community.

“It is a well-known fact that approximately 40% of all deaths on South African roads are pedestrians. They are the most vulnerable group of all road users and road safety is an important priority for SANRAL,” comments Kobus van der Walt, SANRAL Regional Manager WR.
 
“The deliberate and wilful destruction of the network jeopardizes not only the safety of pedestrians from the various communities which it is designed to assist but also the livelihood of a number of workers on the project.”

To ensure that pedestrians do not cross the highway at will, part of the 2m high welded mesh fence erected along the N2, separating the pathways from the freeway, has also been damaged and will need to be replaced. This impacts a total of seven subcontractors which have been appointed to carry out different aspects of the work whom are only paid once the work has been completed.
 
The destruction of fences also allows stray animals to gain access to the freeway, causing fatal accidents.

Van der Walt says the targeted spend on SMME’s working on the project amounts to R24,3m and the targeted spend on labour is R12,2m with key elements of the project using locally sourced labour and at any one time about 210 workers are, among other things, busy laying bricks, building walkways and erecting fences.
 
He says the rolling terrain makes the project more amenable to labour enhanced construction as heavy construction vehicles cannot operate in these conditions. This necessitates the use of manual labour to build the pathways on the steep slopes.

“This project has the added advantage of providing employment to a greater number of people from the George area,” says van der Walt.

Also damaged are the electrics housed in concrete poles on which 177 energy efficient LED lights will be mounted along the pathways enabling pedestrians to move safely at night to their homes.

A key feature of the project is a new pedestrian bridge which has been constructed alongside the N2.
 
This bridge provides safe access for pedestrians and cyclists, across the railway line at Meul River from their homes to their places of work and has been damaged by fire, burning the rubber bridge bearings.
 
The question has to be asked: Why destroy infrastructure built for a community's use and benefit?

“I’m appealing to leaders of the local community to help put a stop to the vandalism of infrastructure which has been designed to better the lives of those living in the George area,” concludes van der Walt.
 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
09:46 (GMT+2), Tue, 13 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
According to the latest crime statistics, murder is on the increase in George. Does this surprise you?
Yes
George Herald 48%
No
George Herald 52%
Men
Women
Search
OutToFindMyLuv
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 43.
Lerich
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up