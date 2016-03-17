GO GEORGE bus driver strike update

Although the GO GEORGE bus service remains compromised due to the illegal bus drivers’ strike since yesterday, George Link has informed GO GEORGE that they are in the process of sourcing temporary drivers. Photo: Demi-lee Coetzee

GEORGE NEWS - Although the GO GEORGE bus service remains compromised due to the illegal bus drivers’ strike since yesterday, George Link has informed GO GEORGE that they are in the process of sourcing temporary drivers and that the number of active buses has been increased to 16.

The first group of drivers were appointed this morning and another group is expected to be appointed this afternoon.

The challenge is to find qualified, licensed drivers who know the routes and have the necessary product certification.

George Link is requesting drivers with a valid Code 10 or 14 license and a Public Drivers' Permit (PDP) to transport passengers, to phone them on 044 873 4803.

The routes that are currently being serviced are:

1A (Harmony Park - CBD),

1B (New Dawn Park - CBD),

60 (Rosedale/Syferfontein),

2 (Blanco),

7 (Garden Route Mall - CBD),

14 (Pacaltsdorp/Industrial - peaktime only), and

53 (Rosemoor)



Take note, however, that due to the limited service, the normal schedules will not apply. GO GEORGE endeavours to service the busiest routes and thereby assist as many passengers as possible. Route 14 will only run during peaktime.

As capacity is limited, GO GEORGE would like to encourage passengers who can arrange alternative transport, to do so until normal service resumes.

While George Link remains committed to resolve the issue, GO GEORGE once again apologises to all passengers and the community for this serious disruption and inconvenience, and welcomes George Link's emergency measures.

