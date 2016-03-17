'Someone is taking my grant money!'

Thenjiwe Solomon showing Idinga her account statement which reflects purchases of airtime and electricity, which were illegally made. Photos: Zolani Sinxo

GEORGE NEWS - Deductions have been made from pensioner Thenjiwe Solomon's (64) South African Social Services Agency (Sassa) grant for the past three months, something that she says she did not authorise.

Solomon said she noticed in June that her grant did not reflect the correct amount of R1 500 that she is supposed to be getting from Sassa each month. Instead, she has been receiving between R1 000 and R1 200.

"This really puzzled me as I don't remember drawing money in small sums; I normally draw it all at once every month. This is really a big concern to me," she said.

"I went to the Sassa office and asked to see my account statement where I found that a mysterious number has been used to buy electricity and airtime on my account, at about R200 a time," Solomon told Idinga.

Solomon said she does not know the number used to make these purchases and she never gave anyone her pin. However, she does remember someone calling her about her Sassa particulars. At the time she thought it was someone from Sassa who wanted to do an update on them.

"I contacted the Sassa office and asked them to prevent this person from taking my money. I also told them to change my pin and I was told that this will be sorted out. But the problem has not been fixed and this person continues to steal my money," she said.

Solomon is just one of many victims across the country who has fallen prey to fraudsters posing as Sassa officials who ask their particulars in order to gain access to their grant money.

Early this year the South African Police Services (Saps) issued a warning and advised people not to give their account particulars to strangers. The police explained how the fraudsters get access to pensioners' account particulars. "A call is made by a person pretending to be officially employed by Sassa. Then the person asks the particulars of the account holder including the last four digits of the number on their Sassa card. The victim later finds that withdrawals have been made from the account."

Idinga has made an enquiry with Sassa about Solomon's problem and they said they will investigate the matter. Their response will be published once it has been received.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

