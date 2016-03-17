Murder in George on the rise

Maj Genl Oswald Reddy (right), the Cluster Commander, will give feedback about the latest crime statistics for George at a media briefing next week. Pictured here with Reddy at an accident scene is Maj Hans Blaauw, Pacaltsdorp Station Commander. Photo: Lizette da Silva

GEORGE NEWS - Murders in the greater George area are on the rise with 55 murders recorded in the last financial year.

In Thembalethu alone 27 people were murdered for the period 2015/2016, followed by George and Conville with 11 murders each, and Pacaltsdorp with six.

The latest national crime statistics, which cover the period from April 2015 to March 2016, were released by Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko last Friday 2 September.

Other violent crimes that showed an increase include attempted murder with a 36,4% increase (from 11 cases to 15), common assault 9,1% (from 503 cases to 549), common robbery 4,3% (from 47 cases to 49) and robbery with aggravated circumstances, a steep increase of 60,6% (from 66 cases to 106).

Sexual offences show a decrease of 11,7% (from 103 cases to 91) and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm declined by 17% (from 224 cases to 186).

Burglaries at non-residential premises went up from 366 to 420 and burglaries at homes increased from 650 cases to 699. Also showing an increase are commercial crimes which increased by 34,8% (from 201 cases to 271) and shoplifting 6,9% (from 290 to 310). Drug-related crimes, detected through police action, show a decrease of 6% (from 1 076 to 1 011). Other crimes in this category: illegal possession of firearms and ammunition decreased by 18,8% (from 16 cases to 13) while police operations to get drunk, dangerous drivers off the road saw them arresting 20,2% more motorists who allegedly had too much alcohol in their blood (from 203 cases to 244).

Robberies at non-residential premises went up from nine cases the previous year to 11, while house robberies remained at 10 cases reported in the new financial year. (This last figure seems very low, and the George Herald will report on how this figure was derived next week.)

In Pacaltsdorp most crimes are also on the rise although murder and sexual offences show a slight decrease. Common assault increased by 26,2% (from 275 cases to 347), common robbery 16,2% (from 37 cases to 43) and robbery with aggravating circumstances 83,3% (from 36 cases to 66).

Other contact crimes, which include arson, went up by 40% and malicious damage to property increased by 14,8%. Commercial crimes and shoplifting also went up. Drug-related cases increased by 25,3% (from 411 cases to 515) and drunk driving by 29,3% (from 82 cases to 106). Eleven more cases of robbery at non-residential premises were reported in this area. House robberies also show a 50% increase.

In Conville 11 murders were recorded during 2015/2016, compared to the 12 cases the previous year. Sexual offences went down from 160 cases to 94. Common assault also declined by 4,6% (from 564 cases to 538), common robbery 19,2% (from 104 cases to 84), attempted murder 65,3% (from 49 cases to 17) and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm 6,1% (343 cases to 322). Robbery with aggravating circumstances, however show an increase of 8,5% (from 142 cases to 154).

Drug-related crimes, detected through police actions, increased by 4,3% (from 954 cases to 995). Driving under the influence show a decrease of 10,6% (from 123 cases to 110). Robberies at non-residential premises went up by 75% (from 8 cases to 14), while house robberies in the area went down by 44.4% (from 9 cases to 5).

Other contact crimes, which include assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, went down 12,3% (from 358 cases to 314), common robbery went down 21,8% (from 101 cases to 79) and robbery with aggravated circumstances also declined by 17,2% (from 145 cases to 120). Common assault, however, increased by 14,2% (from 239 cases to 273). Arson went up by 20%, while malicious damage to property decreased by 6,5%.

Drug-related cases went up 7,8% (from 374 cases to 403). Burglaries at non-residential premises went up 176,9% (from 13 to 36) and burglaries at homes also increased by 18,4% (from 369 cases to 437).

Capt Malcolm Pojie, the Southern Cape Police Spokesperson, said Maj Genl Oswald Reddy, the Cluster Commander, and the management of various stations in the region are currently analysing the statistics. "These statistics will guide us to implement strategies and plans to align ourselves in achieving our operational and strategic goals for the current financial year. In fact we have already aligned ourselves to address some of the shortcomings that we have identified."

A media briefing is planned for next week to give feedback on the statistics. Read all about it in next week's issue.

In the George policing area, murders increased by 120%, from five cases to 11 in 2015/2016.A total of 27 murders were recorded here showing an increase of 17,4% (from 23 cases to 27). Attempted murder also show a drastic increase of 260% (from 5 cases to 18). Sexual offences went down from 149 cases to 104.