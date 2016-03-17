South Cape College students plan protest

A group of about 70 aggrieved second-year students of South Cape College gathered in front of the Department of Community Safety earlier today to apply for a legal petition.

The students allege that they did not receive any financial support last year – their first year – for accommodation. The reason they are unhappy now, is because some of the new first-year students are reportedly receiving those grants.

They demand back pay for last year’s accommodation. Zinzi Mfundisi, the group’s spokesperson, says that many students dropped out last year because they could not afford accommodation.

According to Mfundisi, they have been given permission to protest on Thursday, 8 September from 09:00 - 13:00. The protest will start at the South Cape College campus and proceed to the central office.

According to South Cape College Principal Elsie Potgieter, management held a three-hour meeting with the aggrieved students this morning. “We discussed the facts with them, but unfortunately it is not what they want to hear,” she said. “We can only work within the guidelines of the bursary fund. Unfortunately there weren’t enough funds last year to assist all the first years with accommodation grants.” Potgieter undertook to send a complete press release on the matter by tomorrow.

