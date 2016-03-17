Important notice: Power outage

Generic image

GEORGE NEWS - A high voltage ring main unit near the Eden Meander Lifestyle Centre exploded last night.

The whole of Eden Meander, Builders Warehouse, SARS and most of the buildings on that side of Knysna Road are without electricity.

The George Municipality's Electro Technical Department team is currently working on the problem. A contractor has been contracted to help get the job done faster.

It is, however, a big repair job and can take up to two days to complete.

George Municipality apologises for the inconvenience.

