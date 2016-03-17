No swine flu in the Garden Route

Influenza A is currently prevalent in the area and that the so-called swine flu of 2009 is something of the past. Generic image

GEORGE NEWS - Dr Delene Brink, a medical microbiologist at Pathcare George, says that contrary to press reports during the weekend, there is no outbreak of swine flu in the Garden Route.

She says influenza A is currently prevalent in the area and that the so-called swine flu of 2009 is something of the past.

The H1-N1 virus which caused panic in 2009 is now part of the influenza A strains that has peaked during the winter months.

Brink confirmed that during the weekend the laboratory did report positive influenza A cases, but no H1-N1 swine flu.

The public is advised to contact their GP or local clinic when flu symptoms, including a high temperature, are detected.

If Influenza A is detected early, anti-viral therapy is available on prescription to selected high risk patients, but normally bed rest and supportive therapy are advised. A preventative vaccine is available at all the pharmacies.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'