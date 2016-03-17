Translate to: 

Several accidents over weekend

In one of several accidents in and around George this weekend, a woman sustained serious injuries in an accident on the N2 highway near the Garden Route Mall on Saturday at around 18:20.
The woman, who was travelling with her mother from Knysna in a white Mercedes Benz, suffered various injuries and were transported to the Mediclinic George in critical condition. The mother suffered light injuries.
 
Yesterday morning (Sunday 28 August) around 10:00 a man from Plettenberg Bay lost control of his bakkie, also on the N2 highway approximately 300m from the Garden Route Mall in the direction of Knysna.
 
According to Johan Prinsloo from ER24 the man drove over the middle man into oncoming traffic before crashing into an embankment. ER24 transported to patients to the George Hospital with minor head injuries.
 
In the early hours of Sunday morning a man (19) was seriously injured when his bakkie collided with a tree in Van Riebeeck Road in Oudtshoorn. The driver, Johannes Strydom, sustained various injuries and was flown with the AMS helicopter to the Mediclinic George for further treatment.
 
In another accident between George and Uniondale a young man lost control of his BMW when he allegedly fell asleep, after which the vehicle left the road. The man suffered minor head injuries and was transported by Metro Emergency Services to the Mediclinic George.
 
 
10:11 (GMT+2), Mon, 29 August 2016
