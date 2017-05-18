Translate to: 

Award-winning journalist at ladies tea

Award-winning journalist at ladies tea
Chantal Rutter Dros with two of the children at the George Child and Family Welfare safe house in Blanco. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Award-winning investigative journalist Chantal Rutter Dros will be the guest speaker at the 'Dare to be Different' George Child and Family Welfare's ladies tea on Saturday 17 June at Fancourt from 09:30.
 
Karen Warnicke, organiser of the event, said, "Chantal Rutter Dros and her husband are now living in George.
 
During the early years of her career in mainstream television and radio current affairs, Rutter Dros had to break the glass ceiling in an industry that was initially dominated by men. She dared to be different and succeeded. Come and listen to her tales of what actually happens in the newsroom."
 
Rutter Dros worked at 702, was a news anchor for e-TV, Carte Blanche presenter and hosted her own programme on the Gupta-controlled ANN7 news channel.
 
A delectable breakfast will be served at the Fancourt Banqueting hall and lucky draw prizes and goodie bags for the 300 ladies will be available.
 
Tickets are R300 per person. Contact Marlene Saul at the office on 044 874 0424/5 for bookings and follow the event on the George Child and Family Welfare Facebook page for regular updates.
 
Watch a video below:
 
 
ARTICLE, VIDEO & PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
16:49 (GMT+2), Mon, 05 June 2017
