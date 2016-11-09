George Lights Festival on 3 December

The crowd at the George Lights Festival seen from the stage in 2015.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - It is that time of year again when George will be a hive of activity with locals and visitors alike sharing in the festive mood of the George Lights Festival.

This year the lights at Unity Park will be officially switched on at 20:00 on Saturday 3 December. All Georgians, their families, friends and visitors are invited to join in the festivities from 15:00.

York Street between Hibernia/Langenhoven and Courtenay/Davidson Streets as well as a portion of Cathedral Street will be closed from 12:00 to midnight on the day in order to ensure the safety of all. Directional signage will be in place.

Guests will be entertained by the winner of the recent George Has Talent competition, Jonty Hendrix. He will be joined on stage by many of the finalists in this competition, including the phenomenal Diversity Dance Group, as well as an array of local artists. Hakkiesdraad Hartman and the George High School choir will also be performing.

Sonja Muller, organiser of the festival appeals to the public to not use alcohol at the festival.

For any queries, contact Carol Hardnick on 044 801 9051.

Read more in tomorrow's George Herald, and online.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'