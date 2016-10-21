Translate to: 

Alison Botha book signing

It was a warm and emotional moment when Christia Visser (left) met Alison Botha on the film set in Cape Town. Christia plays the role of Alison as a young woman. The film Alison is now available on DVD. Alison will be signing copies of her book on Saturday 3 December at Top DVD in Courtenay Street.
GEORGE NEWS - Alison, the DVD of the film about the life of Alison Botha who lives in George, will be launched in South Africa on Monday 28 November.
 
The DVD is the follow-up to her powerful and multi-award winning book titled I Have Life. Alison has become a highly sought after international inspirational speaker and Top DVD is arranging a book signing in George on Saturday 3 December to help raise awareness of the local rape crisis centre, Thuthuzela Care Centre and to also give hope to all victims of this terrible scourge.
 
The book signing takes place at Top DVD's store on the corner of Courtenay Street and Wellington Street at 12:00.
 
"'I have always hoped that by sharing my own journey with others, it would give them hope and courage for their own. To have my story and ultimate triumph shared on screen, means that many more people can see the power of choice that we each have; and might also choose to triumph over life's hardships,"' says Alison.
 
The documentary style film was shot in Cape Town by the film company Towerkop Productions. The producer, Uga Carlini, thought the story of how Alison survived the horrifying ordeal of rape, disembowelment and having her throat slashed 17 times, is miraculous and captured the story of how she became a strong determined person. In the twenty years following the near-death experience, Alison became a motivational speaker inspiring people everywhere.
 
But Alison insists that it is not a happily ever after story and that she is not a superhero.
 
The role of young Alison is played by Christia Visser. On a short promotional film clip shown on YouTube on her Facebook page an emotional Alison talks of how as a young 26-year-old she was abducted from outside her home in Port Elizabeth, and forced to drive to the outskirts of the city where she was left for dead by her attackers who may now be considered for parole.
 
The working name of the film is Alison - A Story of Monsters, Magic and Hope. "Women must not think it cannot happen to them."
 
 
07:29 (GMT+2), Thu, 10 November 2016
