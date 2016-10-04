5 tons of strawberries sold at festival

Visitors enjoying fresh strawberries. Photo: Pauline Lourens.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The Strawberry Festival held over the weekend at the scenic Redberry Farm was a resounding success.

Families flocked to the farm on Saturday and Sunday to enjoy strawberry picking in the fields, and altogether 5 tons of strawberries were sold during the weekend.

The owners are ecstatic about the brilliant support which saw 7806 visitors streaming through the gates.

The live entertainment in combination with the stalls, restaurant, deli and activities all added to the huge drawcard that this annual event has grown into.

Last year 6000 people attended the festival.

Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.

