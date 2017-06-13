Translate to: 

Keeping mum hides many sins

15
Many folk of yesteryear stuck to the ridiculous principle that politics, religion and sex were infra dig in conversation.
 
Even as a youngster I couldn’t get my brain around why these subjects were left to the privacy of the bedroom after hours. This presupposed it was acceptable for mom and dad to debate the state of the church, Parliament and the Kama Sutra.
 
One memorable dinner I had the cheek to ask the question: “If we can’t talk religion, politics and sex, what’s left to talk about?”
 
My left ear was stung with a klap from my dad. Yes, then corporal punishment was the in thing. But it didn’t stop me debating these subjects throughout my life. Let’s face it, our lives revolve around them, whether we like them or not. Political systems requiring voter participation are accepted practice. So why can’t we discuss the merits or otherwise of political parties and their leadership qualities in the open? Must we remain mum about Guptas and blatant corruption?
 
My dad’s warning that we’ll offend someone still holds no water. Offend whom? Those who condone these goings-on? I say: good show, let them squirm.
 
The same goes with religion. When still prepubescent I heard on our radio valve set that the Vatican in Rome housed some of the most magnificent artworks and other exclusive items worth untold millions. I asked the question, and am still asking: “Why is this source of money locked up in secret chambers when millions of the church’s loyal adherents are obliged to give of their meagre means while living in poverty?”
 
Then there’s also the question of the Vatican Bank, corrupt as they come. Who benefits? The billion members, among whom millions are starving? Offensive question? To the keepers of the treasures? To the bankers laundering money for criminals? See the worry in my eye?
 
My heart goes out to those brainwashed into believing in a set of religious rules without being allowed to question obvious anomalies and discrepancies, and the way those at the top conduct themselves.
Sex? Unlike politics and religion, my dad had a separate rule. One which I liked. At the table he admonished: “Don’t talk about it”. And out of earshot he whispered to me: “Just get on with it”.
Can’t remember what the “it” was. So, no debate. Sorry.
07:48 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 July 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Despicable Me 3
Despicable Me 3
Illumination, who brought audiences Despicable Me and the biggest animated...
Spider-man: Homecoming
Spider-man: Homecoming
A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational...
Gifted
Gifted
Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy - his...
Cars 3
Cars 3
Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary...
Rough Night
Rough Night
In Rough Night, an edgy R-rated comedy, five best friends from college...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think schools should be allowed to sell alcohol at events on their premises even if the law allows it?
Yes
George Herald 31%
No
George Herald 69%
Men
Women
Search
Masterofsum
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 52.
Kaplyn
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up