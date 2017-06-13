Preserve your precious memories

It’s a scenario that plays out thousands of times each year in households across the country, and world.

In the days following, you’re sure to ask yourself, “What could I have done differently?”

The Garden Route has just been part of South Africa’s largest natural disaster, and the saddest loss to many is all the photographic memories left behind.

This might sound like a bit of luck: As I have built my own system for copying slides and negatives I decided on the Monday before the fire to take all my negative and slide files to work, the net result is that I will be able to reproduce 70% of what we lost.

Is there a lesson to learn from this? Yes, we never know what could happen to our precious pictures and paintings, so be sure to copy them, digitise them and save them to cloud storage.

