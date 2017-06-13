Translate to: 

Preserve your precious memories

10
It’s a scenario that plays out thousands of times each year in households across the country, and world.
 
In the days following, you’re sure to ask yourself, “What could I have done differently?”
 
The Garden Route has just been part of South Africa’s largest natural disaster, and the saddest loss to many is all the photographic memories left behind.
 
This might sound like a bit of luck: As I have built my own system for copying slides and negatives I decided on the Monday before the fire to take all my negative and slide files to work, the net result is that I will be able to reproduce 70% of what we lost.
 
Is there a lesson to learn from this? Yes, we never know what could happen to our precious pictures and paintings, so be sure to copy them, digitise them and save them to cloud storage.

Cheers,
Ian Fleming
11:26 (GMT+2), Wed, 12 July 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Despicable Me 3
Despicable Me 3
Illumination, who brought audiences Despicable Me and the biggest animated...
Spider-man: Homecoming
Spider-man: Homecoming
A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational...
Gifted
Gifted
Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy - his...
Cars 3
Cars 3
Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary...
Rough Night
Rough Night
In Rough Night, an edgy R-rated comedy, five best friends from college...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think schools should be allowed to sell alcohol at events on their premises even if the law allows it?
Yes
George Herald 31%
No
George Herald 69%
Men
Women
Search
Skoenveters
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 33 and 50.
Kal_El
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 54.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up