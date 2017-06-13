Translate to: 

Heartbreaking news

"So, when did you become a journalist?" The two young women locked in casual conversation over tea break, look barely older than 19. Moreover, they don't have the same streetwise glance and tired eyes from late nights and early mornings awake writing, like the other seasoned journalists milling around them, also attending the training course "do".
 
Confronted with the death of stalwart journalist Suna Venter last week, this scene has played itself over and over in my mind. I remember wondering then, overhearing the two girls' chat, if they truly understood what they claimed to be?
 
I don't remember the rest of their conversation, but I would imagine it contained details on courses completed and certificates obtained stating, black on white, that these two were indeed theoretically qualified to pratise their profession.
 
Following Suna Venter's untimely death at 32 from a condition, cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome, caused by prolonged intense stress, among other things, the media has been explosive in contemplating how Venter was "killed".
 
Being a member of the so-called SABC 8, a group of journalists who refused to obey the former COO, Hlaudi Motsoeneng's, broadcast policies last year, it is understandable that the pressure got to her, atop the normal pressures of her job.
 
Media analysts have said that, with the online revolution giving whoever has an opinion the right to say something and access to create content, there is greater responsibility on journalists than ever.
 
It is said that they are expected, due to so much bad content out there, to create a brand which is trustworthy. That brand can only be believable, some scholars say, if it is tied to an individual.
 
Such a brand was Suna Venter. A brand that has been reduced to no more but a passing headline - yesterday's old news, whereas, if she was left to do what she believed was her calling, she would have produced quality content worth reading.
 
Alet Janse van Rensburg, Opinions editor for News 24, this week writes that "being a journalist nowadays is a tough gig". She states that all journalists "are dying of a broken heart".
 
And it's true. In the newsroom at the Mossel Bay Advertiser, our motives for reporting have been questioned. We have been accused of sensationalism, although the news content in a violent country surely cannot be sugarcoated? We have been harrassed in the letters column for not always jumping on the bandwagon of readers' often personal crusades. We have been ostrasised at events by the powers that be for daring to write about wrongs. We have been expected to take sides to sway public opinion. We are all too often harshly shunned during the telephonic, "Hello, this is ... from the Mossel Bay Advertiser. Can I ask you a few questions?"
 
We are not villians. Nor are we heroes. We are journalists. Not because a certificate says so, but our hearts.
07:53 (GMT+2), Fri, 07 July 2017
