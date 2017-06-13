Translate to: 

Think before you speak

This has been coming since last week I just haven’t had the time to put it in words.
 
Gee whizz! People are hard to please. You do 1 000 things right and no one says anything, but dare to make ONE mistake and the world crushes you like an ant under a rock fall.

Seriously people! Think before you speak. I was taught that if you have an issue with someone, speak to them directly. Don’t try to embarrass them in front of other people.

Social media has really made it very easy for people to voice their opinions, and in most cases these opinions are of a negative nature. Apparently it’s easier to dish out criticism than compliments. Seriously sad! Grow-up, grow a pair of balls and stop hiding behind your freaking Facebook account.

I have a rule when I open my mouth. When you want to say something about someone who is not in the room, ask yourself whether you would say what you are about to say, to their face. It’s really that simple.

As journalists we sometimes get knocked for being insensitive, for giving incorrect facts and information, for not doing 'our job' (And this mostly coming from people who think newspapers fall out of the sky). Whereas the reality is that while trying to do our jobs, while we try to inform you with what is going on around you, we get chased by dogs, chased away, threatened and victimised. We get shouted at, shot at…all the fun things you can think of.
We will keep doing it because we love what we do. I have yet to meet a journalist who is ‘in it for the money’.

Readers (and I’m by no means saying all of them), but a lot of readers think what we do is easy and stories just fly in to our inboxes. Edited, factually correct and with no research or follow-ups required. Should you be one of the above mentioned, please spend a week with us.

We state the facts that are given to us, we do not lie or thumb suck our stories, and we sure as hell try to do the best we can with what is given to us, we do great amounts of research and in most cases make about 20 phone calls before we put pen to paper. Yes, we make mistakes – you won’t believe it, but we are actually mere mortals like you - our dear readers, and we own-up to our mistakes. How many people can say that? We are not chocolate, we can’t please everyone, and we are not supposed to, because as soon as we please everyone we will not be doing our jobs. (If that day comes I will resign and join the circus).

So…next time you want to bash a journalist (or anyone else for that matter), think before you speak before you Facebook.

“Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed: everything else is public relations.” ― George Orwell
12:17 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 July 2017
