Touching words

These word by Daniel Koepke touched me profoundly.

I've learned that the most toxic people can teach us the most important lessons; that our most painful struggles can grant us the most necessary growth and that the most heartbreaking losses of friendship and love can make room for the most wonderful people.

I've learned that what seems like a curse in the moment can actually be a blessing and that what seems like the end of the road is actually just the discovery that we are meant to travel down a different path.

I've learned that no matter how difficult things seem, there is always hope.

And I've learned that now matter how powerless we feel of how horrible things seem, we can't give up. We have to keep going.

If I've learned anything from life, it's that sometimes, the darkest times can bring us to the brightest places.Even when it's scary, even when all of our strength seems gone, we have to keep picking ourselves back up and moving forward, because whatever we're battling in the moment, it will pass and we will make it through.We've made it this far. We can make it through whatever comes next.